Car India Awards 2018

The year gone by had a plethora of launches and we’ve been busy picking winners. The Car India Awards jury comprised some of India’s foremost names in the world of automobiles. Cars were driven around a course, often pushed to the limit and gauged on a number of parameters, to determine the best in various categories. Post that scrutiny, it was time to hand out the awards to the deserving winners.

Sub-4-metre Car of the Year – Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Sub-4-metre SUV of the Year – Honda WR-V

Sedan of the Year – Hyundai Verna

SUV of the Year – Renault Captur

Premium SUV of the Year – Jeep Compass

Luxury SUV of the Year – Volkswagen Tiguan

MUV of the Year – Force Gurkha

Luxury Saloon of the Year – BMW 5 Series

Product of the Year – MRF Perfinza Tyres

