BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Details Revealed

Ahead of its launch, the BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol has been teased on the manufacturer’s website and will launch soon.

The BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross made its first appearance at the Auto Expo 2020. Up until now, the S-Cross was sold with the option of only a diesel powertrain. Maruti Suzuki, like many other manufacturers, are removing many diesel engine options with the transition to BS6. The main details we have for now of the BS6 version of the S-Cross will be the use of a new petrol engine alongside some minor changes to the design.

The BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross will use a new mild-hybrid petrol engine with a next-generation smart hybrid system (SHVS). This is the same engine used in the Vitara Brezza and the Ciaz. The BS6-compliant, 1.5-litre, K15B petrol engine makes 105 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. This is expected to be mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a four-speed torque-convertor automatic transmission.

Apart from this, we can expect to see slightly updated interiors, and maybe even dual-tone colour schemes for the car. The launch is expected to take place sometime next month and apparently some dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the car. When launched, it is expected to be priced starting from between Rs 9 lakh and 10 lakh.