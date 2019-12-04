Brezza Tri-nation Drive — II: The Vitara Brezza’s Foreign Forays

We pick up from where we left off in the last issue with the Brezza tri-nation drive. We’ve arrived in Kathmandu and have a bit of exploring to do

Story: Harket Suchde

Photography: Saurabh Botre

Kathmandu is, as I’m sure you know, the capital of Nepal and, like a lot of national capitals, it is crowded, bustling, and has that thrum of excitement typical of a metro running through its streets. This is, of course, the second capital I’ve visited on this tri-nation journey. However, since the first one was our own home capital of Delhi, which I’ve been to so many times, I was a tad more excited to go exploring this time around. And go exploring I did, starting at the Swayambhunath Stupa.

Perched atop a hill and surrounded by trees, this Buddhist place of worship is one of the most significant religious sites for people who follow that faith. And the way the temple is built reflects its prominence. It is elegant without being extravagant; a charming, clean, and tranquil site that is teeming with monkeys. The Stupa dates back over a thousand years and offers a spectacular view of the rest of the city.

My next stop in Kathmandu was another historic site. This time, Darbar Square. This area has been used as a residence by the monarchy of the region from as far back as the third century. Even today, important events such as coronations, for example, take place right here. There’s also a bustling market in the region that would ordinarily make the going quite uncomfortable. Vendors sitting on the road with their wares and narrow lanes typically make for tight quarters. The Brezza has proximity sensors and a reverse camera, so navigating through the area was made much easier.