BMW 14th Art Car Comes To India



BMW Group have brought the BMW #14 Art Car the 1995 BMW 850 CSi created by David Hockney to India. The famous moving art instillation will be on display at the India Art Fair in New Delhi from 31 January till 3 February.



The BMW Art Cars or as BMW calls them ‘Rolling Sculptures’ are original art pieces created by famous artists over a period of time. The BMW Art Car collection started in 1975 when famous French driver and art aficionado Hervé Poulain, together with Jochen Neerpasch then BMW Motorsport Director, asked Alexander Calder to design an automobile, a BMW 3.0 CSL which competed in the 1975 Le Mans, wooing the crowd and starting the trend for the art collection.

Story: Sahej Patheja