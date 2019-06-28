Bentley Continental GT Convertible Number 1 Edition by Mulliner

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible Number 1 has been created as a new limited-edition car that pays homage to the legendary Number 1 Bentley Blower race car of 1929.

Bentley celebrates their 100-year anniversary this July. The new Bentley Continental GT Convertible Number 1 Edition will be limited to just 100 units worldwide and is the last limited-edition in Bentley’s centenary trilogy, after the Mulsanne WO Edition and the Continental GT Number 9 Edition. The car is based on the 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 TSI engine mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The highlights are the 18-carat gold-plated fender badging and a remarkable piece of history, cast from a piston from the original Number 1 that is set within the innovative Bentley Rotating Display.

The Bentley Continental GT Convertible Number 1 is available in either Dragon Red II or Beluga just like the Blower of 1929, and with a Claret or Beluga folding hood, the new, limited-edition car is equipped with a Bentley Black Line Specification and Carbon Body Kit. The Number 1 Edition also features the Bentley Centenary Specification Pack, which includes ‘Centenary’ badges on the rear and on the wheel centres, LED welcome lamps, badging on the gear lever, steering wheel, and on the key-fob.

The interior shows the uniquely crafted dashboard that incorporates Engine Spin on the centre console. Often referred to as ‘Turned Aluminium’, Engine Spin was a popular racing car and aviation finish in the 1920s and ’30s as it limited light reflection. Within the innovative Bentley Rotating Display, a small wheel spinner, that reminds us of wheel spinners found on the No.1 and other historic Bentleys, has been set in resin. Customers can opt for a new colour split of either Cricket Ball or Beluga main hide that is complemented by Heritage hide on the seats and door pads, with a debossed B insignia on the headrests and door inserts. The Grand Black wood veneer is enhanced by 18-carat gold-plated organ stops and an Alcantara steering wheel and gear lever. Passengers are welcomed by a Number 1 treadplate insert as they step into a luxurious cabin.

The new Number 1 is a merging of the best of design both present and past where each wheel spinner has been cast from a piston from the Number 1 that was taken during restoration work. All in all, the Bentley Continental GT Convertible Number 1 Edition by Mulliner won’t be around for too long, so if you truly want one, get on the phone to Bentley of India soon.

Story: Azaman Chothia