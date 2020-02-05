#AutoExpo2020 Mercedes-Benz Unveils A Host Of Vehicles

German car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, have unveiled three models at the Auto Expo in Delhi. The three cars in question are the GLA, A Class Limousine, and the CLA 35 AMG. All these three use the same platform and showcase Mercedes’s versatility in the country.

All three cars shall be made available this year. The GLA is the SUV styled machine with the A Class Limousine being the comfortable small car by the company. The CLA AMG 35 on the other hand is the sportier model that has been tweaked by AMG and promises to put a smile on many a face.

The Mercedes A Class Limousine will approximately start at Rs 40 lakh, while the GLA will be approximately priced at Rs 43 lakh, ex-showroom for the two.