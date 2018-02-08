#AutoExpo2018 BMW India Raise The Roof; launch M5, 6 GT, MINI Countryman; showcase X3, i3s, i8 Coupé and Spyder

BMW India have launched the all-new 6 Series Gran Turismo at Rs 58.90 lakh, and the next-generation M5 at Rs 1.44 crore, both ex-showroom.

Having sold and encouraging number of cars in the last calendar year, BMW India have bolstered their luxury sport portfolio with the introduction of the 6 Series Gran Turismo, in 630i turbo-petrol guise, and the new M5 super-saloon.

The all-new 6 Series GT arrives to replace the old 5 Series GT globally. More luxury, more technology and a more sizeable car are what you get for your Rs 60-odd lakh. A sloping roof creation somewhere between a shooting brake, an estate, and a four-door coupé, the 6 GT promises to offer outstanding luxury grand touring with performance to match. A choice of Dakota leather, smart interior trim, two-axle adaptive air suspension, and a powerful petrol engine mean the 6 GT is ready for business.

The 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo makes more power and torque than it does in the 3 and 5 Series, with a peak 258 PS coming in between 5,000 and 6,500 rpm, and a full 400 Nm of peak torque between 1,550 and 4,400 rpm. A smooth eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. Putting it down to the road are 245/50 R18s. Claimed acceleration from 0-100 km/h is 6.3 seconds.

The new BMW M5 is the ultimate driving 5 Series, now available from Rs 1.44 crore (ex-showroom). It packs a comprehensively evolved version of the 4.4-litre V8 with a pair of twin-scroll turbochargers, now making a full 600 PS and 750 Nm, compared to the 560-PS version seen in the previous M5. It’s also the very first M car to have xDrive intelligent all-wheel, paired to the seven-speed M dual-clutch transmission. While four-wheel-drive is there for the taking, the system allows three settings, one of which is full rear-wheel-drive. An M Dynamic Mode also allows exploitation of its astounding capability. Sport seats, quality leather, and a host of advanced driver assistance systems complete the package.

Part of the BMW Group, MINI’s new Countryman was also unveiled ahead of its launch in June. It will be assembled in Chennai and available in two petrol versions: Cooper S Countryman and JCW Countryman, and one diesel version: Cooper SD Countryman; each of which are powered by 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engines.

BMW India also showcased the electric i3s, the all-new i8 Coupé and Roadster hybrid sports cars, the all-new X3 and the X6, most of which will be launched this year.

Story: Jim Gorde