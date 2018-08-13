Audi RS 6 Avant performance Launched In India

Audi have finally launched the much-awaited RS 6 Avant performance – boasting more power than the standard version. The newly launched variant is priced at Rs 1.65 crore (ex-showroom).

The ‘standard’ RS 6 Avant is powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 which develops 560 PS and 700 Nm. However, the RS 6 performance develops 605 PS and 700 Nm, with an additional 50 Nm available via overboost. The power is fed to all wheels through the eight-speed automatic gearbox and the quattro all-wheel drive system. The newly launched RS 6 Avant performance will be the last iteration of the powerful estate with an all-new version coming soon following the launch of the next-generation A6.

The Audi RS 6 Avant performance will take on the likes of the Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo currently on sale in India. The other option is to import a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ Estate.

Story: Sahej Patheja