Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched Ahead of Festive Season

Audi India have introduced the Q8 Celebration of their coupé-SUV creation, with the 55 TFSI quattro powertrain, from Rs 98.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Giving potential buyers a reason to celebrate, Audi India have introduced a special Q8 Celebration edition to offer a more value proposition for buyers seeking their coupé-style luxury SUV. The Q8 was only available in a single variant, the 55 TFSI quattro Technology, at a whopping Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom), more expensive than even its more exotic cousin, the Porsche Cayenne Coupé. Now, though, the Q8 Celebration undercuts its Tech variant by a heady Rs 34.62 lakh, making it far better value, while not compromising on too many goodies at all.

The Q8 Celebration edition packs the 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol with 340 hp and 500 Nm, with power flowing to the quattro all-wheel drive through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 48-volt mild-hybrid transmission includes start/stop, a coasting function, and energy recuperation. The feature list include 19-inch wheels with 265/55 R19 tyres, anti-theft wheel bolts and loose wheel warning, tyre pressure monitoring system, HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic light design and dynamic turn signal, LED rear combination lamps with dynamic light design and dynamic turn signals, aluminium roof rails, High-Gloss styling package, panoramic glass sunroof, a windshield with heat-insulating glass, electrically-adjustable front seats, including memory function for the driver’s seat, leather and leatherette upholstery, Contour/Ambient Lighting package, multi-colour decorative inserts in aluminium “Spektrum”, and operating buttons in Matte Black, among others.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Traditionally, the festive season has been a strong sales period for the auto industry and we are extremely happy to introduce an addition to the Q-family – the Audi Q8 Celebration. Since its very successful launch in January earlier this year, the Audi Q8 has received an overwhelming response and we are confident that with the Audi Q8 Celebration we will now be able to widen the appeal of this irresistible Q model.”

The Audi Q8’s high-performance RS model, the RS Q8, with 600 hp, is also available from Rs 2.07 crore (ex-showroom). You may read out road test review in the October 2020 issue of the magazine.