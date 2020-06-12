Audi Announce José Mourinho as New Brand Ambassador

Controversial manager José Mourinho is known for regularly swapping allegiances in the footballing world, but he has done the same in the car world by jumping from Jaguar to Audi as their brand ambassador.

One of the most decorated, not to mention polarizing, mangers in the game, Mourinho is a famous face for sure. Currently occupying the position of Head Coach at North London-based Tottenham Hotspur, Mourinho’s aforementioned journeyman approach to the football management landscape, and his brash and confrontational approach to press conferences has rubbed fans of rival clubs, and clubs that he was even manager the manager of, the wrong way in the past. Audi are hoping to capitalize on the infamy of the self-stylized ‘special one,’ however, it is a risky game to sign on one of the most divisive figures in the modern game. Having said that, Audi do already sponsor Tottenham, so this move isn’t too much of a leap beyond that.

The house of four rings handed over a brand new Q8 – their flagship SUV – to Mourinho as part of this announcement. Speaking regarding this big move, Mourinho said, “It is a great privilege to become an Audi ambassador. It is a luxury brand with a phenomenal reputation for quality, technology and safety around the world. Audi UK has been a great partner to my club, and I look forward to working with them myself.”

Andrew Doyle, Director of Audi UK, also added his thoughts to the move, saying, “José is unquestionably one of the best managers in the history of football, having won two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Cup / Europa Leagues, and a number of league titles in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

“You don’t reach those stellar heights without an unerring commitment to excellence and forward-thinking. That’s why we are sure our well-known philosophy of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ chimes with his own. We are so pleased to welcome José on board as an Audi ambassador.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how this move pans out in the future, however, there’s one thing we can be certain of – fans that fall on the red side of the North London divide won’t be inclined to add an Audi car into their garage based on this move. And fans of the game won’t have to wait long to see Mourinho in action, as the Premier League is on the cusp of resuming after it was shut down due to the pandemic, and interestingly, the Portuguese manager is said to take on the team he left to join Tottenham in his first match back, as the Spurs takes on Manchester United in a mid-table clash on the 20th of June.