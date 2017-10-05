Audi A5 and S5 Launched

Audi India bring in the A5 Sportback and Cabriolet along with performance oriented S5 to India.

Audi India have given the country its first diesel-powered convertible, as well as its sporty four-door sibling: the A5 2.0 TDI Cabriolet and the Sportback, priced at Rs 67.51 lakh and Rs 54.02 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The A5 Sportback is the more sensible and stylish four-door family sport tourer with a frugal diesel engine. The two-door A5 Cabriolet is the sportier drop-top, and, with its alluring price-tag, should find itself rather popular. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel with 190 PS and 400 Nm does duty, paired to the S tronic seven-speed twin-clutch automatic. The Sportback is front-wheel drive, whereas the Cabriolet gets the quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Along with the scintillating A5, Audi India have also brought in the new-generation S5 Sportback, with a more powerful V6 TFSI motor, for Rs 70.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Replacing the existing model, it packs a reworked V6 turbo-petrol engine delivering a higher 354 PS and 500 Nm of torque – 21 PS and 60 Nm up on its predecessor. Paired to a new eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel-drive, the S5 promises a dash of 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. All the three models are on sale right now at all Audi dealerships across the country.

Story: Team Car India