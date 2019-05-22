Aston Martin DBS Superleggera OHMSS Revealed

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera OHMSS Edition has been launched as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the James Bond movie.

Aston Martin, in collaboration with EON Productions, have revealed the limited-edition 007 version of the DBS Superleggera. EON Productions are the company that produces the movies along with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios. “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” was the name of the Bond movie the original 1969 DBS featured in, and the new DBS Superleggera takes things forward in this latest iteration. The car was launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the sixth James Bond movie and will be based on the 1969 Olive Green Aston Martin he drove in it.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera OHMSS Edition continues with the 5.2-litre, twin-turbo V12 engine that makes 725 PS at 6,500 rpm and 900 Nm of peak torque between 1,800-5,000 rpm. The engine is set low and as far back in the chassis as possible to optimize the centre of gravity and weight distribution. The car is made as ‘007’ as possible by giving it the metal grille featuring six bright horizontal vanes, just like the car in the movie. It also boasts of several carbon-fibre elements, including the splitter, the aero blade and, inside, the steering wheel, apart from unique diamond turned and forged wheels. Inside, the car will be trimmed in pure black leather, accented by grey blend Alcantra, just like the original 1969 DBS. The cockpit is accented in red, inspired by the red-trimmed glovebox in the original car. To go along with the 007 theme, all 50 owners will get an option of a drinks case that perfectly fits into the boot space. This drinks case can fit two bottles of champagne and four champagne flutes.

Aston Martin Vice President & Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman said, “Creating a James Bond special edition is always an exciting challenge as we work to create a car that embodies the legend of James Bond, and the original movie car. The DBS Superleggera is a muscular car that commands attention, but the Olive Green gives it a subtlety that belies the beast beneath.”

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera OHMSS Edition is the latest addition to Aston Martin’s lineup of 007 inspired cars, after the Goldfinger DB5 Continuation and the 2015 DB9 GT Bond Edition. Only 50 will be made, each of which will command a sum of £300,007 (Rs 2.65 crore). Deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2019.

Story: Azaman Chothia