Aston Martin DB11 Volante Arrives

Iconic British sport-luxury car makers Aston Martin have introduced a drop-top version of the DB11 GT car.

The ‘DB’ line of cars has long been among the most exemplary examples of luxurious yet exciting motoring, not to mention among the most beautiful automobiles that grace roads anywhere in the world. With a James Bond connection, there has always been a unique appeal to the cars, only fitting given their styling often takes many a breath away.

The latest in this long illustrious line of grand touring cars is the DB11 – also the first to sport a twin-turbo V12, then a twin-turbo V8, the latter from Mercedes-AMG no less. As only is fair, there is the Volante iteration of the DB11 that’s just been revealed and, needless to say, it’s as stunning as always.

‘Volante’ means ‘flying’ in Italian, and has been a term exclusively used by Aston Martin for their convertible models. The DB11 Volante is the first of a new breed, offering open-air driving pleasure with the sound of twin-turbocharged V8 under the shapely bonnet. The convertible roof – available in a choice of bordeaux red, black silver, or grey silver – takes just 14 seconds to drop, and has been extensively tested for uninterrupted performance throughout the car’s life cycle. It can be operated at speeds of up to 50 km/h. There has even been a change in storage: boot volume benefits by as much as 20 per cent. The interior packs every known creature comfort for a thoroughly engaging drive experience. In a first for a Volante model, the DB11 also offers rear seat ISOFIX attachment points, for added versatility and improved child-safety.

The new DB11 Volante makes use of an all-new bonded structure that is 26 kg lighter and five per cent stiffer than its predecessor’s – the DB9 Volante. It also promises to be more agile with greater comfort and efficiency.

No surprises there. Under the bonnet is a 4.0-litre Mercedes-AMG BiTurbo V8 with 510 PS and 675 Nm, driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. That should give it quite some poke, living up to its GT credentials, as do all modern Aston Martin cars. No word yet on whether a V12 Volante will be offered in the future.

Dr Andy Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin, said: “For many of our customers, indeed many generations of Aston Martin customer, the Volante has always offered something very special: a unique combination of elegant style, innate sporting ability and sensory engagement that lifts it above other open-top cars. The new DB11 Volante captures those qualities perfectly and promises the kind of pleasure and enjoyment that can only come from driving an open-top Aston Martin”.

The recommended retail price of the Aston Martin DB11 Volante is £159,900 (Rs 1.35 crore) before any duties and taxes. Deliveries begin in the first quarter of 2018. Expect a price of around Rs 3.5 crore in India, considering the DB11 V12 coupé model is priced at Rs 4 crore already.

Story: Jim Gorde