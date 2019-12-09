All You Need to Know About the New Toyota Raize

The Toyota Raize is a sub-four-metre compact SUV that is expected to touch base in India next year. The car is already available in Japan from ¥16,79,000 (Rs 11 lakh approx).

Design and Style

Built on the DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) platform shared with parent company Toyota, the original car, the Daihatsu Rocky, showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show earlier this year, was the base for the newly-badged and recreated Toyota Raize to take shape. The sharp design cues make it stand out as a thoroughly modern creation with a bold front face putting the spotlight on the purposeful front grille and sharp LED lighting and flowing LED turn-indicators.

Size and Exterior

Sizewise, the Toyota Raize measures 3,995 mm long, 1,695 mm wide, 1,620 mm with a wheelbase of 2,525 mm. Ground clearance is also usable 185 mm. It seats five and offers a choice of boot storage options thanks to a multi-way adjustable load floor. There are three trims on offer as well, X, X S, G and the top-spec Z. Wheel sizes are 16- and 17-inch with 195-section tyres. The Z gets specially-designed two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels with 195/60 R17 tyres. Single-tone and dual-tone exterior paint finishes are also on offer.

Interior and Safety

The interior of the Toyota Raize features a modern cabin with a centre touchscreen interface and several connectivity options to make life easier and more connected on the move. The safety kit, as always, is extensive and the Raize benefits from standard ABS with EBD, three side-intrusion beams in the doors, up to six airbags. Even auto headlamps, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, front and rear parking sensors, RCTA (Reverse Cross Traffic Alert), blind-spot assistance in the mirrors, hill-start assist, VSC (Vehicle Stability Control) and TRC (Traction Control) are on the list.

Engine and Transmission

The engine in the Toyota Raize is the new 1KR-VET: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that produces 98 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 140 Nm between 2,400 and 4,000 rpm. The standard transmission is a CVT automatic with front-wheel drive, while four-wheel drive is on the options list. Depending on specification, the weight of the Raize is between 970 kg and 1,050 kg. Choose a mid-level 2WD and that’s a healthy power-to-weight ratio of 101 hp/tonne.

Trims and Price

There are several personalization choices for buyers as well with extensive styling and usable accessories on the list. Packages such as the Modellista and TRD are also available. The new Toyota Raize X 2WD starts from ¥1,679,000 (Rs 11.1 lakh) with the top-end Z 4WD costing ¥2,282,200 (Rs 15 lakh approx). Let’s wait and see if Toyota bring this seriously potent challenger to the bustling compact SUV segment.