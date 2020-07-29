All-Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Introduced

The new all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 has been introduced to the world, which basically is a super nuts version of the Mustang Mach-E GT.

An electric Mustang was always going to be a shocker, however, Ford have now given reason to horsepower fanatics what can be achieved by the power of electric. All we can say by looking at the numbers is, “What in holy moly hell is going on?!”

The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 has been developed in collaboration with RTR (Ready To Rock), that make performance packages for Ford and, with their prototype, set a horsepower target of 1,400. That’s enough to power to terrify Thanos and his Marvel buddies and buddinas. Work has been carried out with a no-holds-barred ruling which has allowed the Mustang team to work with all of Ford’s racing teams and technicians. The car has seven electric motors, five more than the Mach-E GT variant. Three of these motors are attached to front differential and four at the rear in a pancake-style set-up. A single driveshaft connects the front and rear differentials, allowing Ford to have a multitude of set-ups for everything from drifting to track racing.

The design is ruthless. The car looks like it has been sculptured for Le Mans with sharp lines and aerodynamic features all around the vehicle. It has 1,400 hp, after all, and aerodynamics are more important than ever. Downforce targeted is 2,300 lbs at a 160 mph or 1,043 kgs at 257 km/h. We also see Brembo brakes, from Ford’s Mustang GT4 race car, used here; and thankfully so. The braking system also includes a hydraulic handbrake designed specifically for making the car drift friendly. This system works hand-in-hand with the powertrain to set up the car for whatever race or drift need arises.

Ford have also used the car as a mule for new material usage. An example would be the hood, made up of organic composite fibre that promises to be an alternative to carbon-fibre; a good step forward in the current green revolution of the automobile world. Ford will début the Mustang Mach-E 1400 at a NASCAR race shortly, boosting their US$ 11 billion (Rs 82,500 crore) investment in electric vehicles. The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 is available to order and will be seen on the streets in the United States by the end of 2020.