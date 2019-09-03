2019 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Launch

The 2019 Volkswagen Polo facelift is coming soon and it’s no surprise considering it is one of the German brand’s more beloved models here in India. In the 10 years that it has been on sale (an anniversary that was celebrated in August 2019) the Polo has sold over 2.5 lakh units.

So, of course, VW India have decided to update the Polo to make it more current and ensure it remains relevant in today’s market. Spy shots of the new non-camo Polo facelift have emerged and it is expected to be launched tomorrow. It isn’t all-new though, as this iteration of the Polo is just a mildly updated version of the model currently on sale. So, the changes are strictly cosmetic, with new bumpers and front grille, fresh alloys, and changes to the lighting fixtures. There will be new colour options as well, and the cabin is also likely to be updated slightly with a new interior trim and a sprinkling of added gizmos.

The basic body shape, underpinnings, engine, transmission, suspension and all the other crucial bits are basically identical. So you will still get the option of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol mated to a five-speed manual and 1.2-litre flat-four petrol in the hatch’s GT guise mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. In terms of diesel options, there’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder paired with a five-speed manual transmission and available in two states of tune – the 90-hp standard option and the 110-hp GT TDi variant.

While there an all-new Polo is doing the rounds in Europe, this model is over four metres in length, so will not come to India where sub-four meter benefits apply. Instead, the VW group, led by Škoda India, will develop a fresh hatch model based on the MQB platform that will serve as the backbone for both a future Fabia and Polo. This new Polo facelift will have to tide the Indian market over in the meantime. The Polo facelift is slated for a launch tomorrow alongside a refreshed version of its sedan sibling – the Vento. Prices for both model ranges are expected to go up a little off the back of these additions, we will have confirmed pricing from tomorrow’s launch event, so stay tuned for that.

Source: Team-bhp