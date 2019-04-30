2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched with 1.5-litre Diesel Engine From Rs. 9.86 Lakh

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been launched with the 1.5- litre DDIS 225 diesel engine with prices starting from Rs. 9.86 lakh for the base VDi trim. The ZDi trim will cost Rs. 10.69 lakh and the top of the line ZDI+ variant will cost Rs. 11.20 lakh.

This Ciaz-sourced engine uses a ‘Dual Mass flywheel’ to minimize engine fluctuations and a pendulum type engine mounting for a refined NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) performance. It is capable of producing 95 PS and 225 Nm of torque and is paired to a six-speed manual transmission, with fuel efficiency claimed to be 24.20 km/l.

The new Ertiga will be sold alongside the existing Ertiga 1.5-litre petrol and Ertiga 1.3-litre diesel which sports the FIAT-sourced 1248-cc engine.

Sharing his thoughts on the new offering, R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Considering the requirements of evolving customers, the Next Gen Ertiga is now offered with new 1.5-litre Diesel engine. The new engine is a perfect combination of performance and refinement. It showcases Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to provide products aligned with customers aspirations. We are sure this new engine option will strengthen the popularity of Ertiga in urban MPV segment.”

The second generation of the Ertiga was launched in November 2018 based on Suzuki’s Heartect Platform and has since become an instant hit commanding 39% of market share in the segment. Diesel variants account for a whopping 67% of total sales. It will be interesting to see how Maruti Suzuki shapes up the Ertiga lineup in the future considering they plan on phasing out smaller diesel engines by April 2020.

