2019 Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition Launched

The Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition has been launched from Rs 10.18 lakh (ex-showroom) adding more spice to their range for 2019.

Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition

SUVs are ruling the roads and it seems that Indians are not going to get over this love anytime soon. And, for the sake of love, automobile manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned. Following this trend, the American carmaker have revealed an all-new variant of the popular compact crossover, the Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition.

The 2019 EcoSport Thunder goes on sale with a refreshed interior and exterior styling along with more features. Attractively priced at Rs 10.18 lakh for the 1.5-litre ‘Dragon’ petrol, the new EcoSport Thunder Edition delivers on the essentials, be it an aggressive, bold stance, a sporty dual-tone interior, or a more efficient engine.

The new Thunder Edition now comes with exterior changes that enhance the compact SUV’s appeal. These include dark inserts on the headlamp clusters and a more prominent black treatment to the fog-lamp bezels. The 2019 EcoSport Thunder will don sporty 17-inch alloy wheels, and a dark theme across the exterior, including a black-painted front grille and rear-view mirror covers. The car also gets a dual-tone finish with the black from the roof extending on to the bonnet. Decals on the doors give it a distinct road presence.

The interior of the new variant has also undergone some cosmetic upgrades. The EcoSport Thunder Edition’s dual-tone cabin sports cognac accents on the front seats, door panels, centre console and instrument panel. The limited production Thunder Edition comes with an electric sunroof; a feature that was introduced in the compact SUV segment by Ford last year. Other features such as a nine-inch infotainment system with embedded navigation, voice commands and other in-car connectivity functions will come as standard, minus Ford’s Sync3 system.

Under the hood, Ford offer either the 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 123 PS or the 1.5-litre diesel engine capable of producing 100 PS. Ford claim that the petrol variant returns a fuel efficiency of 17 km/l and the diesel will be able to give 23 km/l. The new EcoSport Thunder Edition won’t have an automatic transmission option, or the 125-PS, 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol motor, unlike the EcoSport Titanium and S variants.

The Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition is priced at Rs 10.18 lakh for the petrol and Rs 10.68 lakh for the turbo-diesel. Ford have also slashed the prices of the existing EcoSport range. Prices now start from Rs 7.69 lakh and go up to Rs 11.33 lakh, all ex-showroom.

Story: Koustubh Mukherjee