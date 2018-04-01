Pune to Rann of Kutch in the Audi Q7



We take Audi’s flagship SUV to India’s famous salt plans for some off-road fun, and see if we can spot some of the Rann’s most famous denizens while we’re there. Read all about our adventure-packed road trip here.

Story: Harket Suchde

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Little Rann of Kutch is one of the most exotic places to visit in India. Surprisingly though, not too many people make the journey that far out west to explore it. Well, we don’t fall into the category, which we is why we found ourselves making our way to Gujarat and the village of Dasada. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine of the Q7 was singing throughout, absolutely devouring the miles while keeping us perfectly comfortable in its beautifully appointed cabin. By the time the sun got low on the horizon, we had already arrived at the excellent Rann Riders Resort in Dasada. The following morning, it was up and off into the lonely Little Rann of Kutch.

Here, we exploited the Q7’s quattro-enhanced off-road prowess to the maximum, before heading to the lake in the Rann to catch a flock of flamingos floating about. After witnessing these majestic birds in action, we moved around some more, just exploring the expanse and looking for some the Rann of Kutch’s famous salt refineries. En route, we encountered probably the Rann’s most famous residents – the wild ass of Kutch.

After watching these fascinating mules for a little while, we continued on our way. We did end up finding a massive mound of salt before heading out, and of course, had to stop for a picture. There’s a fascinating old gate called the Madapol that marks the entrance and exit of the Rann and this was our last stop before exiting the weathered, cracked and desolate expanse. After a quick brunch, we decided that we had enough time to hit the nearby hill station of Mount Abu too, and so we did just that. Leaving the flat and arid behind us and seeking out the elevated greens instead. The Q7 showed itself to be as adept in the tight twisties as it had been on the wide open expanse, proving itself to be an extremely suitable companion for road trips big and small.