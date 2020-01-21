Maruti Suzuki To Showcase Concept FUTURO-e

Maruti Suzuki has a vision to revolutionise green mobility, the company is set to premiere a coupé-style electric Concept FUTURO-e, set to take place at the Auto Expo 2020.

According to Maruti Suzuki the Concept FUTURO-e is designed in India for the aspirational youth who seek bold expressions. The Concept FUTURO-e has a bold, new look and body language for the popular vehicle segment.

C V Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Concept FUTURO-e resonates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to create exciting designs for next generation. offering a sneak peek into future of design, Concept FUTURO-e represents Maruti Suzuki’s vision for the Indian automobile market. Pegged as an Indian car with global sensibilities, Concept FUTURO-e takes into consideration the evolving desires of country’s aspirational youth. Concept FUTURO-e tastefully draws inspiration from geo-organic structural forms occurring in nature. Its beauty is evident from its simplicity and magnificent detailing.”

Raman added, “The design of Concept FUTURO-e is a fascinating fusion of a coupé with an SUV. It is a significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture and is expected to raise the design bar of utility vehicles in India.”

We expect the production model from Maruti Suzuki FUTURO-e to redefine the affordable electric vehicle scenario with a competent and competitive offering to rival mainstream EVs the world over and look forward to more on this development.