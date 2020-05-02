MAY 2020

Irreparable Loss



THE COUNTRY AND MORE OR less the whole world is under a lockdown for over a month now and this has led to a major global economic crisis. Our economy was already in the throes of a slowdown for the last one year and the sales of new cars had been steadily declining. In the present situation of lockdown, sales have plummeted even further. The dealers are stuck with an inventory of BS4 cars which they intended to offload before the 1st of April deadline. In view of the current situation, the government should allow the manufacturers to sell all the BS4 cars.



The new millennium seems to be jinxed, with COVID-19 bringing the world to a near standstill and giving rise to a huge loss of life as well as an economic disaster.



The world of motor sport lost one of the best drivers with the demise of Sir Stirling Moss. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest drivers not to win a Formula 1 world championship.



On the personal front, I lost two dear friends. The first to pass away was my dear friend Mihir Dayal, Director of Sales at BMW India, on the 7th of April. He lost his fight against cancer. Mihir was a kind-hearted human being and he was doing a good job for BMW sales. May his soul rest in peace. In less than two weeks, BMW India suffered another loss with the demise of Rudratej Singh on the 20th of April. This was a second loss all of us suffered. I had known Rudy since his days at Royal Enfield. In fact, we had ridden together in the US during the first ride of the 650-cc Interceptor and the Continental GT. He was a fine human being. May his soul rest in peace.



