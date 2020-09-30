BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launch on 15 October

The all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be launched in India on 15 October. Which version(s) will be offered in India haven’t been disclosed at this point.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a four-door version of a two-door coupe that promises sporty dynamics and premium luxury appointments within compact dimensions. The evolution of the 2 Series, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe make for a more practical choice for those seeking a smaller car with a huge sporty quotient. Positioned below the 3 Series, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is built on a rear-wheel platform, making for engaging driving dynamics. The interior features quality appointments with up-to-date connectivity and vibrant displays.

The powertrains on offer with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are quite a few. Which ones are made available in India remain to be seen.

The line-up starts with the 218i Gran Coupe. It packs a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder TwinPower Turbo-petrol engine with 140 hp and 220 Nm. Overseas, it is offered with a choice of 6-speed manual or 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmissions, each driving the rear axle.

The next choices are three diesels. First, the 216d Gran Coupe with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder TwinPower Turbo-diesel engine with 116 hp and 270 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual. Second, the 218d Gran Coupe with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, TwinPower Turbo diesel engine with 150 hp and 350 Nm, paired to either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic. Next, is the 220d Gran Coupe. It features a the new mild-hybrid 2.0-litre four-cylinder, TwinPower Turbo diesel engine with 190 hp and 400 Nm, with an 8-kW (11-hp) motor-generator assisting the engine when needed, and performing start/stop and energy recuperation duties as well. The 220d Gran Coupe is available as standard with the 8-speed automatic and a choice or rear- or xDrive all-wheel drive.

The final, most powerful choice, and what is possibly launching here in India, is the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe. This is the most potent four-cylinder powertrain on offer, and sits below the straight-6 M2, the Competition model of which we drove earlier. This packs a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo-petrol engine with 306 hp and 450 Nm. An 8-speed automatic delivers the power to the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Weighing in at 1,570 kg, it promises a power-to-weight ratio of 194.9 hp/tonne.

We’ll have to wait and watch what BMW India launch on 15 October. Watch this space.