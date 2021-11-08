Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Launch on 17 November

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S will be the most powerful hatchback in India.



Mercedes-AMG will be launching their flagship hatchback, the A 45 S 4MATIC+, in India on November 17. This pocket-rocket boasts of the most powerful production four-cylinder engine with over 400 hp.

Design-wise, the AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ sports an independent front bumper with the signature Mercedes grille housing the three-pointed star. At the back it gets a gigantic rear wing adding to the aggression of this spicy hatch.



Under the hood lies the most powerful series-production four-cylinder engine in the world, a 2.0-litre turbocharged motor capable of pushing out 421 hp and a colossal 500 Nm. All of this monstrosity is sent to all four wheels via a slick AMG Speedshift eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and Mercedes’ 4MATIC+ intelligent all-wheel drive system.

On the inside, the AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ gets a panoramic seamless dual display setup with a split for the driver and infotainment displays.



Suspension duties are taken care of by Mercedes-AMG’s ride control system with adaptive damping that learns the way you drive and gives you the best possible setup at all times. Additionally, you also get to choose from three standard modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

As of today, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ will be the most powerful hatchback to be sold in India and has no competition in its category. We expect it to be priced in the Rs 80-90 lakh bracket, considering it would be imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU).