Lamborghini Revuelto India Launch on 6th December

The Lamborghini Revuelto from the iconic Italian supercar maker is all set to arrive in India on 6th December.

The Lamborghini Revuelto, Sant’Agata’s flagship supercar, was unveiled globally on 29th March, 2023 and will finally make its way to Indian shores. The expected price? Rs 8.9 crore (base, ex-showroom). Production of the Revuelto began on July 2023 with the delivery of initial units expected to be in the last quarter of 2023.

The Lamborghini Revuelto is the first hybrid plug-in high-performance vehicle for the brand—a sort of enhanced version of the Sian FK-37 that has seen the light of production with some major changes. The company takes forward the design language with Y-shaped DRLs and the headlamps located behind them. The Revuelto also has newly designed aerodynamics with vents under the headlamps and behind the scissor doors. Lamborghini have also positioned the exhaust tips of the Revuelto at the highest point they ever have for a car and have given it an exposed engine bay.

The Lamborghini Revuelto is the replacement for the Aventador that boasts a whopping maximum power of 1,015 hp—courtesy the brand new 6.5-litre V12 engine that revs up to 9,250 rpm, combined with a 3.8-kWh battery pack—a first for Lamborghini. The internal combustion engine has 825 hp and 725 Nm while there are three electric motor of 110-kW (150-hp) each on either side of the front axle and on the gearbox in the form of an ISG (integrated starter-generator). The former are good for 150 hp and 350 Nm each, with the third motor, good for 150 hp and 150 Nm, mounted on the new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The combined peak output is a rated 1,015 hp with a peak estimated torque in excess of 1,200 Nm. The Lamborghini Revuelto is equipped with all-wheel drive and has a top speed of more than 350 km/h. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds.

Coming to the structural design and layout, the Lamborghini Revuelto’s chassis is made of multi-technology carbon-fibre monocoque, doors of aluminium, and bumpers made out of thermoplastic material. The Revuelto’s dry weight comes in at 1,772 kg—for a power-to-weight ratio of 572.8 hp tonne—and it is equipped with carbon ceramic brakes all around—410-mm front and 390-mm rear— with 10-piston calipers at the front and four-piston calipers at the rear, to provide the driver with ultimate stopping power.

Watch this space for more from the launch in India.

Story: Charan Karthik