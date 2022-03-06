Jeep is getting ready to introduce its first fully electric SUV in 2023.

The first fully-electric Jeep SUV will hit the streets in 2023, according to Stellantis, the brand’s parent company.

Jeep have unveiled the world’s first full-fledged electric SUV. It will go on sale in 2023, according to parent firm Stellantis, and will be the company’s first step toward a zero-emissions future. By 2025, Jeep intends to offer a fully electric option in each SUV category. But first, there’s this teeny-tiny yellow number.

During a presentation in Amsterdam Stellantis laid out its business plan for the next few years. And that strategy is contingent on a significant shift toward the production of clean electric automobiles.

The conglomerate, which owns a number of brands like Chrysler, Dodge, Maserati, and Fiat, hasn’t revealed any information about the planned Jeep EV. However, according to a couple of teaser photographs given by Stellantis, we have a good idea of what it will look like.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car India (@carindia_mag)

It has characteristic Jeep features including a seven-section grille and a massive, aggressive appearance. The rear door handles of the SUV are located near the window rather than in the traditional location. The unnamed SUV appears to be on the smaller side — perhaps the size of a Jeep Compass or Renegade — but we won’t know for sure until the manufacturer provides further details.

Details such as range, horsepower, and price are also unknown at this time. Stellantis did not say where the electric vehicle will be offered when it goes on sale early next year, and a representative did not respond to a request for comment right away.

In 2024, Stellantis expects two more electric Jeeps: an off-road utility vehicle and a family SUV. The former could be a battery-powered Jeep Wrangler, which was shown off in concept form last year.

The company aims to increase revenue by 2030 while introducing at least 25 all-electric vehicles, including a Ram Promaster van in 2023 and a Ram 1500 pickup truck in 2024. The plans are similar to those of other major automakers such as Ford, Volkswagen, and General Motors, which are investing tens of billions of dollars in efforts to rebrand themselves as EV producers in the wake of Tesla’s success.