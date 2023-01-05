Eveium Launch Second Experience Hub in Pune

Eveium Smart Mobility have launched a new “Experience Hub” in the city of Pune, Maharashtra. The Experience Hub will expose customers to the products and technology behind the array offered by the brand. The Hub will be under the dealership name “Sarnot Autolines”





The Hub is situated in the city at Adarsh Housing Sanstha, near Dhone Automobiles, Pune 411037 in a prime area of Market Yard which is a hub for automobile showrooms. The Hub offers a quality customer experience while displaying the array of vehicles by the brand.

The Experience Hub was launched in presence of Santosh Dhone, MD of Dhone Group, Aditya Reddy, VP, Sales and Marketing, Eveium Smart Mobility.

The Experience Hub, under the dealership of ‘Eveium – Sarnot Autolines’, showcases all three premium Electric Scooters from the brand, which include:

Cosmo – Top Speed – 65 km/h; Range – 80 km on a single charge; Price – Rs. 1.39 lakh

Comet – Top Speed – 85 km/h; Range – 150 km on a single charge; Price – Rs. 1.84 lakh

Czar – Top Speed – 85 km/h; Range – 150 km on a single charge; Price – Rs. 2 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom (without GST)

At the launch, Suyash Nilesh Sarnot of Sarnot Autolines, said, “A lot of brands have been providing customers with compromised products. Amidst this we were on the look for something premium and quality. Eveium’s products and technology fits the bill just right. We are glad to have partnered with the brand which leads the space in terms of innovation, style and prestige.”

On the occasion of the Experience Hub launch Aditya Reddy, VP, Sales and Marketing, Eveium Smart Mobility affirmed “It is important for us to cater to the audience in Pune, which is one of the most aware cities in terms of EVs. The city has proved the innovation hub for EVs and we are getting very good response from the city in terms of product acceptance hence thought of starting the second dealership within a quarter. We aim at spreading our wings further in the city and gradually across the state. We have got a good response from other cities, and we expect nothing less as we make a mark in the silicon valley of India.”

Story: Sumesh Soman

