ZF Open First Technology Centre In India



ZF Friedrichshafen Ag, who are among the largest developers of driveline and chassis technology, along with passive and active safety technology, have inaugurated their first Technology Center in India. The centre has been opened in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The new centre has been christened the India Technology Centre (ITC) as ZF strengthens their presence in the country. ZF plans to invest €15 million (Rs 105.46 crore) over the next five years, which shall help in developing high-end innovations and bring advanced technology to India. The new ZF technology center is dedicated to electronics, embedded software and mechanical engineering.

ZF CEO Dr. Stefan Sommer spoke at the opening of the Centre, he said, “At ZF, we are experiencing substantial growth in many regions, and this is especially true in India. In a dynamically changing and increasingly digital world, speed is of the essence and we are proud to have been able to complete the set-up in a short period of time. We look forward to establishing our presence in such an exciting part of the region and growing its reputation as an innovation hub.”

Welcoming the new Technology Center, K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana, said, “We are happy to welcome ZF to Telangana and will extend all our support to the organization. Telangana offers an industry-friendly infrastructure and industrial development policy, adequate power supply and world-class infrastructure facilities which facilitates business development. With an industry leader like ZF coming to Hyderabad, it is going to further reinforce the state’s position as a growing hub for the automotive industry.”

Story: Sahej Patheja