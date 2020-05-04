Zero Car Sales in April

Complete lockdown had adverse effects on the car industry because car sales in April were zero, perhaps, for the first time in history.

The coronavirus pandemic settled in swiftly, forcing the authorities to take preventive action immediately. The lockdown enforced on the nation since late March 2020 certainly affected many industries and the car industry was amongst the worst-hit. Taking into account the seriousness of the situation and the risk it posed to their staff, car manufacturers stood by the government’s safety guidelines and temporarily shut down all their production facilities and customer touchpoints. In fact, some of them even used their resources to supplement coronavirus relief activities. However, the car sales in April were severely affected.

Almost all the manufacturers have issued official statements confirming zero car sales in April. Additionally, a couple of them also reported that they were able to carry out exports by strictly adhering to the guidelines and safety measures. Maruti Suzuki claim to have exported 632 units while Mahindra recorded 733 units as exports.

In the aftermath of zero car sales in April, manufacturers are looking to get back to business as soon as possible. Many prominent manufacturers have already begun preparations to resume production and sales in the month of May. Keeping the well-being of their employees as top priority, the manufacturers are ready to implement various measures along the lines of social distancing and sanitation to ensure that work continues uninterrupted. Something that caught our eye was a ‘restart manual’; a document with updated guidelines that will be circulated to all workplaces explaining relevant procedures to ensure a safe yet efficient working space.

Some dealerships are preparing to counter the zero car sales phenomenon with new ways to interact with their customers using a fully-virtual experience. Proposed features for this measure include 360-degree product views, financing options and even digital quotation. Upon purchase, some dealerships may also deliver the car to the customer’s doorstep.

We hope this helps revitalize the car industry without endangering customers or employees. In other news, the auto industry also wants exemption from the May lockdown, not just for themselves but also the industries they are dependent on including component manufacturers and ancillaries. Word on the street is that they have filed an appeal for the same but we are yet to receive confirmation. Watch this space for more updates.

Story: Joshua Varghese