Yaris-based Toyota Compact SUV Incoming

We have had glimpses of the new Yaris-based Toyota compact SUV since January 2020, and now leaked images and spy shots indicate that an unveiling is imminent.

Back in January, Toyota confirmed that they were working on a new compact SUV and even hinted that we would catch our first glimpse of the finished product at the Geneva Motor Show. Here’s what Matt Harrison, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Europe said regarding the new Yaris-based Toyota compact SUV, “This model will add to the success of Yaris in Europe and together, we expect these vehicles will account for around thirty per cent of the Toyota sales volume in Europe by 2025. You won’t have to wait too long to see the final design, and you will see that this is not just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension, but an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model with a compact, dynamic design and personality of its own.”

Well, the Coronavirus put paid to that Geneva unveil plan. However, it appears that spy shots of this car being winter-tested and leaked images of what it could look like have begun to spring up on the interwebs. So it is inevitable that Toyota will soon give us an official look at this new compact SUV and give us a few more details on specifications and features. This SUV won’t be launched until next year at the earliest though. Will Toyota Kirloskar Motor bring it to India? Logically, they should. We know how popular SUVs are here in our market and we know Toyota are trying to expand their portfolio. But if they do bring this Yaris-based compact SUV to India, what will happen to their plan to re-badge the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as they did with the Baleno? After all this new compact SUV might just occupy the same segment as the Brezza. On top of that, we also know that the sub-four-metre Toyota Raise is likely to come to India too.

Clearly, these are interesting times for Toyota in India, so watch this space for more details on this story.