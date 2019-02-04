Winners Crowned at the Fifth Edition of the Ultimate Desert Challenge in Rajasthan

This event, powered by Polaris, is an endurance-based off-roading competition for all skill levels, and saw entries by established rallyists as well as fresh talent.

Competitors from across the nation descended upon Bikaner, where the 2019 edition of the Ultimate Desert Challenge was held this week. Three days of off-road action saw the Gerrari Off-roaders team of Kabir Waraich and Amber Udasi triumph and take top honours, driving a Polaris RZR 1000. Behind them it was another Gerrari Off-roaders duo, headed by veteran rally driver Gurmeet Virdi, alongside co-driver Kunal Kashyap, while third palce went to the team of Gagandeep Gill and Amardeep Godara.

With a successful event behind them, expect the competitors to hit the sand again next year, when the Ultimate Desert Challenge returns to Rajasthan.