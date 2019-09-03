Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge Console Launch in India

India becomes the first country in the world to get the Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge, more luxurious iteration of the luxury SUV, priced at Rs 1.42 crore (ex-showroom).

The Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge Console features a three-seat layout where the front passenger seat area is converted into a unit that offers storage space, a leg-rest and a fold-away touchscreen along with all the existing luxury features of the XC90 Excellence. Other features include an iPad paired with Bowers & Wilkins headset, an inbuilt refrigerator, Crystal cup holders and crystal champagne flute.

Powering the Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge Console will be the same T8 Twin Engine hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.0-litre, turbocharged and supercharged petrol engine that makes 303 hp and 400 Nm and a 65-kW electric motor that makes 87 hp and 240 Nm. The petrol engine drives the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and the electric motor drives the rear wheels via a separate automatic transmission to give the SUV electric all-wheel-drive. The car’s combined peak output is a total of 390 hp and 640 Nm.

Volvo called the SUV a ‘limited edition work of art’ and is available in limited numbers only – the first batch of 15 units are up for grabs currently. It carries more luxury features than the already luxurious Volvo XC90 Excellence and, as such, is priced at a slight premium over that as well. The XC90 T8 Excellence is priced at Rs 1.28 crore, and this Lounge Console limited edition costs about 17 lakh more than that.

Story: Azaman Chothia