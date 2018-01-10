Volvo XC60 Safest Overall in Euro NCAP 2017 Tests

The new Volvo XC60 is officially the safest car in the world, having scored top marks in the 2017 Euro NCAP 2017 testing.

Volvo Cars are renowned for making safe cars, and having populated more than half the top-10 list in the Euro NCAP this year is only testimony to that fact. Now, another reason for the Swedish big name to celebrate has arisen with the XC60 being crowned the best performing large off-roader, and the car with the best overall performance of 2017 in the prestigious Euro NCAP 2017 Best-in-Class safety awards.

The XC60 scored a near-perfect 98 per cent in the Adult Occupant safety category and in its ‘Large Off-Road’ class, had a clear advantage in Safety Assist with a score of 95 per cent – 20 percentage points higher than the nearest ‘Large Off-Road’ competitor – underlining Volvo Cars’ position as a leader in automotive safety.

This should come as no surprise considering the Volvo Safety Centre in Sweden is a facility designed to simulate all kinds of crashes with cars subject to test impacts at varying degrees and speeds, with an entire family of crash test dummies to help gather even more detailed information.

Malin Ekholm, Vice President, Volvo Cars Safety Centre, said, “The new XC60 is one of the safest Volvo cars ever made. It is fully loaded with new technology designed to assist drivers, to help protect vehicle occupants and other road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, plus mitigate collision risks. We are proud that our ongoing commitment to innovating new safety features has been recognised with another Euro NCAP Best in Class award for Volvo Cars.”

The Euro NCAP award for the XC60 comes on the heels of the the Volvo XC90, which in 2015, was also named the best performing large off-roader, and the car with the best overall performance that year. The Volvo V40 is another example, being a previous Euro NCAP winner in the ‘Small Family’ class.

Story: Jim Gorde