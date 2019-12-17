Volvo XC40 T4 Petrol Now Available

The new Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design petrol variant has recently been launched in our market at Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

This Volvo XC40 is the carmakers’ first petrol-run car in the premium SUV portfolio. The XC40 thus far was only offered with a D4 AWD diesel driveline, but these are expected to be phased out over the next few months. The new Volvo XC40 T4 now comes with a BS VI-compliant, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, which produces 190 hp and 300 Nm. The engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Unlike its diesel-powered counterpart the XC40 petrol version it has front-wheel drive.

The new Volvo XC40 T4 retains the sporty design, with a R-Design trim getting a dual-tone paint scheme. Elements such as the piano black grille and Thor’s Hammer-shaped headlamps make the car have a bold appearance, as do the 18-inch alloy wheels.

The XC40 T4 is also loaded to the brim with all the bells and whistles expected from a luxury brand. It gets a 12.3-inch vertical touchscreen with smartphone connectivity features, Harmon/Kardon 14-speaker 600-watt surround-sound system with a dash-mounted woofer, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging for smartphones, dual-zone climate control, instrument cluster with a 9.0-inch multi-info-display touchscreen, distance alert, as well as rear and front park assist.

Moreover, the new XC40 also continues with its segment-first radar-based IntelliSafe City Safety and driver assistance systems including steering assist, which can operate at speeds up to 50 km/h, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure assist, driver alerts, run-off-road protection, roll stability control and seven airbags.

There is no doubt that the new Volvo XC40 T4 will be one of the nicest and most refined cars from Volvo, and, perhaps in the market at the moment. It offers more than the other luxury brands its competing with, and at an attractive price-tag. More variants are expected next year.

Volvo also recently introduced the all-electric XC40 Recharge. To know more about it, click here.