Volvo XC40 Sales Soar; New Variants Launched

The new Volvo XC40 was only launched about two weeks ago, in D4 AWD R-Design guise at an introductory price of Rs 39.90 lakh, and has received over 200 orders, prompting the company to bring in more variants.

Volvo Auto India have now launched their compact luxury SUV, the XC40, with the D4 AWD powertrain, in three variants – Momentum, at Rs 39.90 lakh, with the R-Design now at Rs 42.90 lakh, and the fully-loaded luxury variant Inscription at Rs 43.90 lakh, all ex-showroom.

The all-new Volvo XC40 is the first SUV on the Swedish major’s new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA). The platform allows for scalability across various dimensions such as wheelbase and track width. The architecture also allows for a pure combustion engine, plug-in hybrid, or full electric drivetrain application. Initially, only the D4 AWD diesel version will be offered, with the T5 petrol set to arrive later.

The D4 AWD powertrain pairs the 1,969-cc in-line four turbo-diesel engine making 190 PS and 400 Nm with the eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission and the latest Haldex all-wheel drive. It brings several class-leading features such as drive modes with an Off-road mode, Hill descent control, active bending full-LED headlamps, Adaptive Cruise Control, a premium audio system with an air sub-woofer, a huge touchscreen centre display, keyless entry and drive, a power tail-gate, wireless charging and a panoramic sunroof, among other features on the top two variants, with the entry Momentum trim only getting a few different features, for instance, normal cruise control, no active chassis, and differently designed 18-inch wheels.