Volvo XC40 India Launch Soon

Volvo Auto India will launch their compact luxury SUV, the XC40, this July. Initially, only the D4 AWD diesel version will be offered, with the T5 R-Design petrol to arrive later.

The all-new Volvo XC40 is the first SUV on the Swedish major’s new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA). The platform allows for scalability across various dimensions such as wheelbase and track width. The architecture also allows for a pure combustion engine, plug-in hybrid, or full electric drivetrain application. Following our first drive of the new XC40 in Spain, where we drove both the D4 AWD Momentum and T5 AWD R-Design trims, our sources inform us that the launch is imminent.

The XC40 will initially be launched in its diesel guise. The D4 AWD powertrain pairs the 1,969-cc in-line four turbo-diesel engine making 190 PS and 400 Nm with the eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It is expected to be launched in two trim levels: Momentum and Inscription. The latter will be the fully-loaded variant packing all the goodies on offer, and is expected to be priced in the Rs 40 lakh range. The Momentum is expected to be priced more competitively. The T5 AWD R-Design is the sportiest of the lot and packs a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 247 PS and 350 Nm. Expect a price-tag of about Rs 40-45 lakh.

The XC40 will battle the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and incoming X2 apart from other rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Story: Jim Gorde