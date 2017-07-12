Volvo V90 Cross Country Launched in India

Volvo Auto India have launched their third Cross Country model in the all-new V90 Cross Country at Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom), in just one top-level trim: the D5 AWD Inscription.

Building on the success of their XC90 luxury SUV, that gave the slowly rolling ball a lot more momentum, Volvo Auto India have introduced not their V90 estate, but the more capable, off-road ready V90 Cross Country. The new model combines the luxury and space of the S90 saloon, with the flexibility and cargo volume of the V90, as well as the off-road ability of the XC90.

Riding 60 millimetres higher than the standard S90 and V90, the Cross Country adds to peace of mind with its higher ground clearance, purposefully-installed skid plates and side skirts, with specially-developed tyres from Pirelli completing the package. The V90 Cross Country, in top-end ‘Inscription’ trim packs all the essential feel-good elements seen in the S90 and XC90, notably the Thor’s Hammer LED active-bending head-lamps, the 12-inch touchscreen centre console display, and, of course, the 19-speaker Bowers&Wilkins premium audio system.

We’ve recently driven the V90 Cross Country D5 AWD in its made-for-India right-hand-drive guise in Madikeri, as well as the LHD V90 Cross Country with winter-studded tyres on ice in Sweden. It has proven to be more than a Jack-of-all-trades, combining sedan-like ride quality with determined and capable rough-road and even off-road ability. The choice of drive modes, torque vectoring, air suspension at the rear, self-levelling system, together with all the safety systems Volvo are famous for are all in here. And this time, the list includes Adaptive Cruise Control and other radar functions for further collision mitigation. Also part of the standard kit are the 20-inch alloy wheels with specially-developed Pirelli P-Zero VOL 245/45 R20 softer-compound, rounder-profile rubber.

The V90 Cross Country also marks the début of the PowerPulse system that uses compressed air stored in a separate tank to combat turbo-lag. This enables lag-free performance across the rev-range, as you may read about in our first drive review of the D5 AWD. The 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel makes 235 PS and 480 Nm, with an eight-speed automatic driving an intelligent four-wheel-drive system, that is front biased, as is with most modern cars aimed at practicality first. That’s not to say the V90 Cross Country isn’t fun to drive.

Volvo Auto India have also strengthened their dealer network with a new dealer in Pune – Flyga Auto – as well as another dealer in Lucknow opening soon. Following a growth of 32 per cent over the pas ttwo years and the sale of over 1,400 cars last year, the company will commence assembly operations at their partner plant in Bengaluru of their SPA modular platform cars, beginning with the XC90. The luxury SUV will roll out of the Hoskote plant by the end of this year.

Watch out for a road-test review of the new V90 Cross Country shortly.

Story: Jim Gorde

Photography: Saurabh Botre

