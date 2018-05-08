Volvo Cars to get Android; Begin Vehicle Data Sharing

New Volvo cars in the near future will have a Google Android-based operating system in their next-generation Sensus infotainment system, allowing access to a full suite of Google services including Maps, Assistant and Play Store.

The Swedish premium car major had earlier announced its collaboration with software major Google, and have now confirmed that they are indeed working with Google to embed the voice-controlled Google Assistant, Google Play Store, Google Maps and other Google services into its next-generation Sensus infotainment system, that will be based on Google’s Android operating system. The change is expected to offer a revised interface with familiar, for many Android smartphone users, functionality and ease of use.

Volvo have also announced the anonymous sharing of live vehicle data between both Volvo Cars and Volvo Trucks, in an effort to further road and traffic safety. This is the first time Volvo Cars is sharing safety related data with another company, in this case, Volvo Trucks. From this year, live and anonymised data will be shared between selected Volvo trucks sold in Sweden and Norway with the company’s own hazard-alert systems, and Volvo cars equipped with Volvo Cars’ Hazard Light Alert system. This represents the first step towards the ultimate goal of achieving a critical mass of connected vehicles that could have a significant positive impact on overall traffic safety.