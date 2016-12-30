Volvo Add Skype For Business in 90 Series

Microsoft’s Skype for Business makes an appearance in Volvo’s 90 series of cars.

For those captains of the industry who mint money on the go, Volvo have come up with this latest offering. All the cars in the 90 series: the V90, V90 Cross Country, S90 and XC90, will now have the luxury of Microsoft’s Skype for Business. The introduction of this feature means that you no longer have to fiddle with your phone or remember those tenuous passwords to enter a Skype call.

Your phone’s calendar will sync with the car’s system and all of your upcoming meetings and calls can be accessed from the central display in the car without having to fidget with your phone while driving. Volvo are currently working with Microsoft and Ericsson to provide better in-car facilities for its fast-growing consumer base.