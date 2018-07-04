Volkswagen Unveil Their Plans For The Future – The New T-Cross & Latest Vento



Volkswagen have unveiled their plan for their updated SUV line-up with a new entry-level crossover below the T-Roc, here comes the T-Cross.

Volkswagen claim the T-Cross will launch a new form of SUV from the sensible German brand. The new T-Cross will be based on the MQB platform, which should allow for the cabin to have more room and have a range of innovative safety features from higher class vehicles into the small vehicle segment. The T-Cross will be the fifth SUV to join the VW SUV stable following the T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace, and Touareg. The new T-Cross will likely be launched in India, China, and South America. The new car which is measured at 4,107-mm in length and is claimed to be designed for the younger buyer. The T-Cross will be deliver its power to the front wheels and suitable for trips both inside and outside the urban jungle. Volkswagen India recently announced their plan to develop the MQB platform here in India, so we can expect the T-Cross to eventually come here.



Along with the T-Cross, we can further speculate the future models for the German manufacturer here. Volkswagen have had the new MQB platform Polo on sale in Europe for a while now. Currently, the brand exports the Vento and Ameo from India into other markets in Africa and South America. Certain other markets such as Brasil though have seen the introduction of the latest MQB-based derivative of the Vento, called the Virtus. The Virtus is a sedan based on the new Polo and features a revised powertrain and improved interiors over the current Polo on sale in India. Could this be the new Vento? With Volkswagen India’s expansion plans to develop the MQB platform in India, we could finally expect the new models from the marque to come here.



Story: Sahej Patheja