Volkswagen Tiguan Within Sight



Volkswagen have announced the start of production of the much anticipated new Tiguan. The new SUV has started production in their Aurangabad facility.

The Volkswagen Tiguan was first showcased on Indian soil at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo. The Tiguan is the second SUV to be offered by VW in India following the Touareg; which was taken off the product-shelf in 2014. The Tiguan was spotted testing by us on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway earlier this year. Under the hood the Tiguan packs a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor which is expected to develop 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque. The power flows through a seven-speed DSG twin-clutch automatic. Whether it will be available with front- or 4MOTION all-wheel drive is yet to be confirmed.



Commenting on the occasion, Michael Mayer, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are delighted to introduce one of our most successful global products to the Indian market. The Tiguan will be our premium SUV offering for India and will cater to the unceasing demand in the segment. Our customers will now have an extended portfolio, ranging from hatchback to executive sedan, to meet their requirements at our showrooms.”

There is still no word on the price or the launch date of the new Tiguan, but we expect it to be available in a VW showroom near you by May 2017, priced in a region of Rs 25 lakh.

Story: Sahej Patheja