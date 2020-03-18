Volkswagen T-Roc Launched

After being showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the Volkswagen T-Roc has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Volkswagen T-Roc is the German marque’s entry into the premium SUV segment where it is expected to rub shoulders with the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass. Built on VW’s versatile MQB platform, the T-Roc retains the contemporary VW design language. The muscular bodywork is supplemented with features including a panoramic sunroof, LED lamps all around and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The cabin’s list of creature comforts includes two-zone climate control, leather seats and touchscreen infotainment with smartphone compatibility. In the safety department, VW have you covered with six airbags, ABS, ESC and a tyre pressure monitoring system as well.

The best part of the T-Roc may be its engine. Under the bonnet, is a 1.5-litre TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection), in-line-four petrol engine that churns out 150 hp between 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm between 1500-3500 rpm; dispensed to the wheels through a seven-speed DSG. The engine also features Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). This tech senses driving patterns and activates or deactivates two out of four cylinders to maximize efficiency. That’s neat.

As of now, the T-Roc will only be available as a single variant with a choice of six colours.

Story: Joshua Varghese