Volkswagen Polo BS6 and Vento BS6 Introduced

The BS VI-compliant Volkswagen Polo BS6 and Vento BS6 petrol models have been introduced with only a slight price rise, with prices starting from Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

The transition to the BS VI emission standard has been completed as VW India revealed not only their pricing for the updated models, but also revealed their new logo for the models.

The big changes are, of course, in the powertrain department. There is a choice of two 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines, either in 1.0 MPi nat-asp guise as before, or a new 1.0 TSI turbo-petrol with 110 hp and 175 Nm ­­– the global engine – replaces the 1.2-litre four-cylinder. A choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic (no, not the DSG dual clutch) is being offered on both the Polo and Vento. Another change is the addition of heat-insulating glass that helps maintain cabin temperature and further contributes to occupant comfort and fuel efficiency.

The Volkswagen Polo BS6 now has three 1.0 MPI variants, Trendline, Comfortline and Highline+, priced between Rs 5.82 lakh and Rs 7.80 lakh. Two 1.0 TSI variants, Highline+ MT and GT TSI AT, are priced at Rs 8.02 lakh and Rs 9.59 lakh, respectively, all ex-showroom.

The Vento BS6 is only offered with the 1.0 TSI engine. The four manual variants, Trendline, Comfortline, Highline and Highline+, are priced between Rs 8.86 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh. The two automatic variants, Highline and Highline+, are priced at Rs 12.29 lakh and Rs 13.09 lakh respectively, all ex-showroom.

Speaking on the introduction of the Volkswagen Polo BS6 and Vento BS6, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passengers Cars said, “Volkswagen is always committed to bring in the best of technology for its customers in India while being conscious about its carbon footprint. We are proud to introduce our BS6 variants of the Polo and Vento, which comprises of the MPI engine and Volkswagen’s award winning TSI technology.

“In accordance to the Indian government norms, Volkswagen India announces a 100 per cent transformation to a BS6 product portfolio. The carlines continue to be accessible for the Indian customers with no major price difference across the Polo and Vento carlines.”

Until the new MQB A0 IN platform goes mainstream in India, these variants will continue with the new engines making up what they can. Of course, the Polo and Vento still remain among the best engineered cars that are not just extremely safe but also offer great driving and handling dynamics and are immense fun to drive, regardless of cylinder count.