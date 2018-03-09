Volkswagen Polo 1.0-litre Petrol Launched

Volkswagen India have introduced the new Polo 1.0 MPI, powered by a three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine, maintaining the same starting price of Rs 5.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new engine in the Volkswagen Polo is actually the engine offered overseas in the up! and the Polo, among other VW Group cars. It displaces 999 cc and, in the Polo, puts out 76 PS and 95 Nm. The 1.0-litre engine steps in to replace the older 1.2-litre unit . It delivers similar power, but produces slightly less torque. However, on the up side, it delivers better fuel efficiency. VW India claim a figure of 18.78 km/litre.

The Polo line has been revised comprehensively over the years and, in its latest guise, sports standard ABS, dual front airbags, with the top-of-the-line Highline Plus even getting cruise control. The Polo is also available with the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine.

The ex-showroom prices for the new Volkswagen Polo 1.0 MPI are:

Trendline – Rs 5.42 lakh

Comfortline – Rs 6.11 lakh

Highline – Rs 7.02 lakh

Highline Plus – Rs 7.24 lakh