Volkswagen Open First Digital Experience Facility in India

Going all digital, Volkswagen Coimbatore is the company’s first paperless outlet.



Located in the Peelamedu area of Coimbatore, the new dealership features a 200-sq-ft screen which displays the entire Volkswagen India model line-up. This digital kiosks allow customers to explore the entire range of cars simply using the interactive screen.

Apart from this the new-age showroom, there is also a lounge and café where prospective car buyers can make their decisions over a cup of fine coffee. The Volkswagen Coimbatore showroom will have just two cars on display, which will substantially reduce overhead costs for the dealership.



Speaking at the occasion, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd, said, “In line with changing customer consumption patterns, Volkswagen has taken a step forward with the launch of the first-ever digital experience set-up in India. Volkswagen Coimbatore is sure to enhance customer experience and add a premium touch through the use of technology and innovation. The new set-up will enrich the entire process of buying a car thereby making it a memorable experience.”



Besides, the showroom will have iPads for customers to get detailed information on the cars and will also have professionally trained personnel to assist customers with their buying decision. Since, most of the car buyers are familiar with smartphones and touchscreen technology, this new method of car sales shouldn’t be difficult for them to get used to.