Volkswagen Launch India-bound New T-Cross In Europe

German car giant, Volkswagen, have just launched the new subcompact SUV, the T-Cross, in Europe. We expect the car to hit Indian shores in the near future. The small SUV segment has been a huge hit in Indian markets, currently dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza and Ford’s EcoSport. The T-Cross seems to fit into that little gap between the sub-four-metre models and the Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster.

The design of the car is quintessentially Volkswagen: looks similar to a Polo, albeit, with a higher ground clearance and a more planted stance. It’s a no-nonsense yet classy design which is quite good-looking, in my opinion.

The T-Cross in Europe has been launched with four different engine choices: three petrol options and one diesel. There are two 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder petrol engines – with either 95 PS or 115 PS – with petrol particulate filters in accordance to Euro 6d-Temp norms. The top petrol model is the 1.5 TSI four-cylinder engine that generates 150 PS. The fourth engine choice is the diesel option, which is a 1.6 TDI four-cylinder that churns out 95 PS. Once again, all these engine options comply with the new Euro 6d-Temp emission standards.

The car is equipped quite well, too, with safety and comfort being the priority. Systems like Front Assist area monitoring with Pedestrian Monitoring and City Emergency Braking, Lane Assist, Hill Start Assist, a proactive occupant protection system, and the Blind Spot Detection Lane Change Assist with the integrated Rear Traffic Alert all come as standard in the vehicle. Optional systems like Driver Alert, adaptive cruise control and park assist are available. Other comforts such as smart-phone charging and four USB ports are also present. Will the car have similar specifications when released in India? We hope so, though, only time will tell.

Story: Zal Cursetji