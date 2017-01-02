Volkswagen India Mark Record Production Year



Volkswagen India have marked a record highest production year, with 1,45,145 cars produced in 2016 from the Pune Plant, its highest ever annual production since its inception in 2009.

Volkswagen India have registered a growth of 17 per cent over the previous year. The Volkswagen Vento was the highest produced car in 2016, contributing to over 50 per cent of the overall production. The Volkswagen Pune Plant is the only German car manufacturing plant that covers the entire production process from press shop to assembly and manufacturing a range of vehicles including Volkswagen Polo, Ameo, Vento and Škoda Rapid. In the 2016 calendar year, the Pune Plant has produced over 36,700 Polo cars, 15,400 Ameo cars (since production started in May 2016), 83,300 Vento cars and 9,600 Rapid cars catering to the demand from the domestic as well as export market, in addition to assembling the 1.5-litre TDI engine.

Dr. Andreas Lauermann, President and Managing Director, Volkswagen India Private Limited said, “This is the fourth year in a row that the Volkswagen Pune Plant has recorded a growth in its production volume. Despite a challenging year, there was a surge in demand for our cars this year.

“The main contributor for the increased production was the high demand from our Indian customers who have appreciated the made-for-India and made-in-India Ameo. Along with that, the Vento, whose success in India and around the world, has been noteworthy contributor too.”



In December 2016, Volkswagen has registered sales of 4,348 units as compared to the 2,577 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year (growth of 69 per cent). December marked another milestone for the Volkswagen Pune Plant crossing production of over 2,50,000 units for export markets.

Michael Mayer, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “2016 has been a great year for Volkswagen in India, with the launch of the made-in-India, made-for-India Ameo that attracted a new set of buyers and also won accolades for being the best sub-compact sedan in the category. The year also witnessed the launch of the most awaited [Polo] GTI and new variants of the Polo and Vento. We look forward to 2017, as we gear up to introduce our global models in India and continue to strengthen our robust sales and service network across the country.”

Story: Sahej Patheja