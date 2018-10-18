Volkswagen India Launches Passat Connect

Volkswagen India have launched their premium sedan in a new edition, the Passat Connect, at a special price.

The Passat is a well-known sedan the world over for not just being a powerful and efficient car but also for the high stand of luxury it offers. The new car has features such as; nine airbags, Hill-Start Assist, reverse camera with a 360-degree view, park assist, Nappa leather seats, dynamic chassis control, and a whole lot more.

The Volkswagen Connect application is a smart vehicle assistant system. It allows customers to connect to their vehicle through a data dongle and then to a smartphone via an app. It has a host of uses for car owners, allowing them to connect to features such as trip tracking, fuel cost monitoring, driving behaviour, location sharing, SOS call, service appointment, and more.

Pricing for the Volkswagen Passat Connect starts at Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Comfortline and Rs 28.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Highline.

Story: Zal Cursetji