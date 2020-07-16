Volkswagen ID.3 Formally Introduced with Multiple Variant Choices

The all-new Volkswagen ID.3 has formally gone on sale in Europe with seven pre-configured models and two battery sizes available.

The Volkswagen ID.3 is similar in size to the Golf premium hatchback and brings with it a wealth of flexibility. From July 20, the ID.3 may be ordered through dealerships in many European countries. A total of seven pre-configured models and two battery sizes – 58 kWh and 77 kWh – are available. All the models are eligible for full subsidy of €9,480 (about Rs 8 lakh) in Germany. Buyers of the Volkswagen ID.3 will also enjoy discounted charging fees at We Charge stations.

Read more about the Volkswagen ID.3 here in our story from the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

As mentioned, the Volkswagen ID.3 is being offered in seven variants. These are the Life, Style, Business, Family, Tech, Max and Tour. The first six are offered with the 58-kWh battery pack, whereas the Tour is offered as standard with the 77-kWh battery pack. The former allows a range of up to 420 km on the WLTP (Worldwide-harmonized Light-vehicle Test Procedure). The latter has a rated range of 550 km.

The six variants with the 58-kWh battery pack are based on the ID.3 Pro Performance. A 150-kW Performance rear-wheel-drive system is offered. The output is 204 hp and 310 Nm, and makes for smooth acceleration from zero to 60 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.

Volkswagen ID.3 Pre-configured Variants Explained

Life

€37,787.72 (Rs 32.12 lakh)

“Life” is intended for customers looking for an economical entry-level product without sacrificing comfort. The comfort package includes steering wheel heating, seat heating and two additional USB-C ports.

Style

€40,946.04 (Rs 34.80 lakh)

“Style” is for customers who emphasize on style with the major design package including matrix LED headlamps, LED tail lights with dynamic swiping function, and panoramic glass roof.

Business

€41,287.22 (Rs 35.09 lakh)

“Business” is the typical all-rounder with the small design package including matrix LED headlamps and tinted windows, comfort package and assistant package with rear-view camera and the “Keyless Access” locking system.

Family

€42,305.87 (Rs 35.96 lakh)

“Family” is for those looking for considerable space, light and convenience with the major design package including matrix LED headlamps and large panoramic glass roof, the major comfort package with dual-zone “Air Care” air conditioning system and the assistant package with rear-view camera and “Keyless Access”.

Tech

€44,810 (Rs 38.09 lakh)

“Tech” is for technology fans who are thrilled by augmented and assisted driving with a major design package including matrix LED headlamps, major assistant package with Travel Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist as well as major infotainment package including Head-up Display and Premium Sound package.

Max

€43,680.32 (Rs 37.13 lakh)

“Max” is for those who need maximum design, technology, sport and comfort, with all the equipment packages, an electric 12-way massage seat, progressive steering and DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) on board.

Tour

Between €40,936.31 and €48.432,44 (Rs 34.79 lakh and Rs 41.17 lakh)

“Tour” is the longer-range model based on the four-seat ProS model that allows for the bigger 77-kWh battery pack and 125kW DC charging. The ID.3 “Tour” is already equipped with all the features needed for long journeys: Head-up Display and Sound package, matrix LED headlamps, comfort package, 12-way massage seat and assistant package with all driver assistance systems also included, together with 19-inch aluminium wheels.

Volkswagen ID.3 – Back to Basics

In addition to the seven pre-configured models, customers – in Germany for now – will also be able to order the two basic models, the Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance and ID.3 ProS, a four-seat model with a larger battery for a longer range. Deliveries are set to commence in October. Customers will receive a free-of-charge update for the two outstanding digital functions AppConnect and the distance feature of the augmented reality head-up display for the “Tech” and “Max” models in the first quarter of 2021. All models delivered from the first quarter of next year will already be equipped with all functions.

It’s interesting to note that, without optional equipment, the Volkswagen ID.3 ProPerformance costs €35,574.95 (Rs 30.24 lakh). The aforementioned pre-configured models offer the most popular equipment packages. Each model has a navigation system for range-optimized navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control and the “Comfort” telephony function with inductive charging on board.

The most accessible model, “Pure”, the entry-level model, with a smaller 45-kWh battery pack and a range of up to 330 km (WLTP) will be available at less than €30,000 (Rs 25.5 lakh) in a few months.

Also read: Electric Volkswagen ID.3 Production Model Shown