Volkswagen Customer Experience Takes Holistic Approach with Sarvottam 2.0

With accessibility and Volkswagen customer support as the primary focus, VW India have rolled out the Sarvottam 2.0 initiative aimed at providing their patrons a unique Volkswagen customer experience.

Initiatives designed as a part of the programme revolve around accessibility and are aligned with the India 2.0 strategy. Volkswagen India plan to provide a holistic customer experience which imbibes the brand’s philosophy of being “Accessible, Young and Aspirational”. The Volkswagen customer-focused resources under the Sarvottam 2.0 initiatives are in the implementation phase and will be completed in a periodic manner.

The Sarvottam 2.0 initiative aspires to redefine Volkswagen customer service before the impending launch of the Volkswagen Taigun. The launch of this mid-size SUV is scheduled for April 2021. Volkswagen India claim that the year 2021 is recognized as the year of the Volkswagen Taigun and the brand has been tirelessly working towards strengthening the fundamentals across their business. The company has taken on the task of reviewing and analyzing the purchase and ownership trends in India and identifying key areas where improvement is needed for the transformation of customer experience.

To become an accessible brand, the company is looking to adopt contemporary, young and vibrant brand design across its physical and digital touch points. The Accessible People initiative will make front line personnel more customer-oriented through comprehensive behaviour change training. Accessible Network and Accessible Information should provide customers a seamless experience between considering and choosing a car. With measures such as the service cost calculator on the website, Volkswagen India claim that transparency and accessibility of service procedures will be enhanced making the brand more accessible for a larger spectrum of people.

Also Read: Volkswagen ID.3 Formally Introduced with Multiple Variant Choices

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy