Volkswagen And Ford Sign MoU To Explore Strategic Alliance



In surprising news, German carmakers Volkswagen and American behemoths Ford have decided to come together in hopes of improving processes on both sides through the means of this collaboration.

Both companies are exploring potential projects across different areas – which, somewhat surprisingly, includes development of commercial vehicles.

“Ford is committed to improving our fitness as a business and leveraging adaptive business models – which include working with partners to improve our effectiveness and efficiency,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s president of Global Markets. “This potential alliance with the Volkswagen Group is another example of how we can become more fit as a business, while creating a winning global product portfolio and extending our capabilities. We look forward to exploring with the Volkswagen team in the days ahead how we might work together to better serve the evolving needs of commercial vehicle customers – and much more.”

Dr. Thomas Sedran, Head of Volkswagen Group Strategy said, “Markets and customer demand are changing at an incredible speed. Both companies have strong and complementary positions in different commercial vehicle segments already. To adapt to the challenging environment, it is of utmost importance to gain flexibility through alliances. This is a core element of our Volkswagen Group Strategy 2025. The potential industrial cooperation with Ford is seen as an opportunity to improve competitiveness of both companies globally.”

With the mobility space undergoing a rigorous transformation based on sustainability, its no surprise that another pair of global automotive marques have signed an MoU to help traverse this period of evolution.

Story: Sahej Patheja